A small earthquake has been recorded off the coast of Culdaff, in Donegal.

The earthquake, measuring 0.9 on the Richter Scale was recorded in the early hours of Tuesday morning – 1.18am - with seisometer monitors at St Columba's College, Stranorlar, recording the activity.

Teacher Brendan O’Donoghue tweeted: “DL02 & R0392 seismometers of St Columba's College, Stranorlar, both recorded last night's #earthquake near Culdaff, Co. Donegal (magnitude 0.9)”

The school is part of the worldwide Seismology in Schools project.

Culdaff Beach in Donegal.

The school regularly records earthquake activity, including one in May in Ballybofey and its surrounding areas and tremors from a devastating earthquake in Taiwan in April.

A tremor of 0.9 would not typically be felt.