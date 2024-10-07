Strabane murder investigation: Victim named as 24-year-old Kyle McDermott

By Laura Glenn
Published 7th Oct 2024, 18:10 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 18:12 BST
The young man who was killed following what police described as an ‘altercation’ in Strabane on Sunday night has been named as 24-year-old Kyle McDermott.

Detectives, who have launched a murder investigation, said Mr McDermott lived in Ballymagorry.

The Journal understands Mr McDermott is originally from the Burt area of Donegal and has strong family connections there.

Detective inspector Hazel Miller said: “Kyle McDermott died following an altercation, which took place on the night of Sunday, October 6, in the Victoria Road area.

Kyle McDermott.Kyle McDermott.
Kyle McDermott.

“A young man’s life has been cut short, and a loving family are now left trying come to terms with their grief. My thoughts are with them at this distressing time.”

Detective Inspector Miller continued: “Our investigation is still in the early stages, and I want to take this opportunity to reiterate my earlier appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

She added: “If you were in, or perhaps driving along, the Victoria Road area of Ballymagorry last night between 6pm and midnight, and noticed an altercation or anything untoward, please contact us. In particular, I’m asking you to check any footage, including dash cam footage, that you may have captured. Contact us on 101, quoting reference 1670 of 06/10/24.”

She continued: “A 24-year-man arrested in connection with the investigation remains in custody at this time.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, with total anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

A spokesperson for Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed that roads which were closed on Monday morning have now re-opened.

