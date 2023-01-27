Tánaiste lays wreath for Seán Rooney and urges Lebanese ministers to continue thorough probe

The Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs, Micheál Martin TD, laid a wreath in honour of the 23-year-old soldier from Newtowncunningham at Camp Shamrock in Al-Tiri in Southern Lebanon before travelling to Beirut for a meeting with the Lebanese Minister for Defence, Maurice Sleem, and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr Abdullah Bou Habib.

Private Rooney was killed when the convoy in which he was travelling was attacked at Al-Aqibiya on December 14 last year as it was en route to Beirut.

On Thursday the Tánaiste visited Defence Forces’ personnel of the 121st Infantry Battalion in Camp Shamrock (UNP 2-45), where he met and spoke with colleagues of Private Rooney.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin laying a wreath for Private Seán Rooney at Camp Shamrock in Al-Tiri

He said: “The death of Seán Rooney will have brought home to each of your children, partners, parents, siblings and friends as well as the thousands of other military families the true nature of the risks you encounter every day.

“Without their support you couldn't do what you do, without their support you couldn't serve the cause of peace, without their support our country couldn't perform the role it has in the world. Without your families' support the world would be a poorer and more dangerous place.”

At his meeting with Ministers Sleem and Bou Habib in Beirut on Thursday evening Mr. Martin ‘underlined the need to ensure that the ongoing Lebanese investigation into Private Rooney’s death is as thorough and complete as possible’ and ‘thanked the Ministers for the expressions of sympathy from the Lebanese Government’.

Private Seán Rooney

The Tánaiste reiterated the determination of the Irish Government that ‘all of the facts and circumstances of the incident are fully established and that no stone will be left unturned to ensure those responsible are brought to justice’.

The Tánaiste also assured both Ministers that Ireland remains committed to continuing its support for Lebanon, as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mission since 1978, as well as having provided significant humanitarian support for many years.

Mr. Martin confirmed his view that the UNIFIL is a stabilising influence in the region, operating in partnership with the Lebanese Defence Forces, in accordance with UNIFIL’s mandate.

Private Seán Rooney's name alongside other Irish peacekeepers who were killed in the line of duty.

