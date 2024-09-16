‘Teacher of the Year’ Gerard O’Kane of Craigtown National School reflects on 48-year teaching career

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Inishowen school principal, who has just won the Teacher of the Year title, has shared reflections on his 48-year teaching career.

Gerard O’Kane from Craigtown National School has received the title in his 48th and final year of teaching.

Teacher of the Year is a national competition led by Miconex, founders of the Town & City Gift Card concept active across Ireland, and sponsored by GiftRound.

Gerard was awarded the Teacher of the Year title after receiving the most votes in the competition, which closed on August 31.

Gerard O'Kane and Tina O'Donnell with pupils at Craigtown National School

There were 56 children in the school when Gerard first took the helm at Craigtown National School as principal in 1982. The small school had grown to over 170 children on roll when Gerard retired in June 2024.

On winning the prestigious Teacher of the Year title, Gerard shared some recollections on his 48 year career, including advice for young teachers:

“I’d always had an interest in teaching which probably went back to my own school days when we’d be sent to look after the small kids,” said Gerard.

“I wasn’t a great student and was in the 1b class at secondary school, so not with the ‘high achievers’.

Gerard O'Kane.

“I went into teaching in 1973, training for three years in Manchester. As a Liverpool supporter, being in Manchester was interesting but I really enjoyed it, playing football at the weekends and doing a bit of studying in between! I qualified in 1976 and got my first teaching job in Castlefinn where I spent three years. Then I was at a school in Tir Na Sligo until 1982 when I applied for the Principalship in Craigtown.

“In those days when you qualified as a teacher you were shown into your classroom and away you’d go. There wasn’t as much emphasis on the paperwork that teachers have today. It wasn’t as intense. Young teachers today are highly trained with a massive background of knowledge to draw from. I always say to new teachers, ‘you have your own school in your own classroom’ and it’s for you to run your ‘school’ as you see fit, up to a point of course.

“My advice for new teachers is to take it easy and build up a good rapport with their pupils, colleagues and parents. Of course be prepared but also be prepared to ‘switch horses’ if your lesson isn’t going to plan. I’ve had times when I’ve thought I’ve had the best lesson prepared and the children just haven’t got it. As a teacher, you have to think on your feet and adapt.

“It’s natural as a teacher to try and get ahead of yourself and get into the habit of taking work home or worries about the day, but I encourage teachers to take time for themselves. There will be time enough to catch up the next day. People working in manual jobs are physically exhausted at the end of the day and teachers are mentally exhausted. They need to switch off when they are home.

Gerard O'Kane (Winning teacher) Tina O'Donnell (Carndonagh Traders Association)

“As for parents and children, it used to be that children came to school, got their education and went home. Now there is more parental involvement. It’s like a triangle with the teacher, the parent and the child and it’s important to keep that triangle together. As a parent, if you have a worry about your child don’t let it fester. Make an appointment to sit down with your child’s teacher and talk it out, or with the principal if necessary. Most things can be resolved and teachers are fantastic at sorting out wee issues.”

Gerard celebrated his 48 years of teaching with an end of year mass, attended by pupils and parents past and present.

He said: “It was an unbelievable moment, seeing everyone together and having a cup of tea. I feel humbled to have been voted Teacher of the Year in Ireland. I’d like to thank everyone that voted for me. It means the world.”

Tributes have poured in for Gerard in the national competition from parents, pupils, colleagues and the community:

“He has the patience of a saint and is great craic,” said one person.

“Such a kind man loved by both young and old. He always goes above and beyond for his students,” said another nomination.

A third added: “The man is pure class. My son moved from London and was struggling to adapt. Mr O’Kane not only helped my son to adapt and fit in, but by the end of the first year, he was excelling in every single subject. I really can’t thank ‘Sir’ enough…..he is really the best.”

Gerard’s nomination for Teacher of the Year also sparked fond memories from past pupils.

“Master O'Kane taught my aunties and uncle, cousin brother and daughter and he is an unreal teacher. Still has such an interest in his past students years after they leave his school. He is genuinely the best there is.”

Another nomination said: “This man always went above and beyond for all students in my time at the school, he always managed to make school fun, even for the non-studious day dreamers like myself. From our weekly ten minute test that nobody ever wanted to miss, even if I was off sick I wanted the test sent home. At 41 years of age, to remember my national school years so vividly and fondly is a testament to the quality of teacher Gerard is.”

Others praised Gerard’s unique teaching style: “Gerard can make everyone listen and help them understand without any stress or effort. Teaching 48 years and I don’t think you'd find a pupil past or present who wouldn’t love to be back in his classroom for one day.”

Gerard wins a €500 Carndonagh Gift Card and Craigtown National School wins a €500 Carndonagh Gift Card.

The Carndonagh Gift Card is part of the Town & City Gift Card concept, and is led by Carndonagh Traders’ Association:

Carndonagh resident Anita McCarron is the one person who nominated Gerard who receives a €250 Carndonagh Gift Card.

Anita said: “Gerard has been dedicated to Craigtown National School for many years and it’s fantastic that his wonderful leadership and commitment to the school community has been celebrated, by Gerard winning Teacher of the Year. No better man than Sir! I’m delighted to have won the €250 Carndonagh Gift Card. I know it will be well spent, quickly!”

Tina O'Donnell, chairperson of the Carndonagh Traders’ Association, said: “We’re thrilled to see Gerard take the crown as the Teacher of the Year for our little town in Ireland. Gerard has done so much for the community and you only have to read the comments from parents and pupils past and present to see that.

"To have had such a positive impact on people and your community is very special. We hope Gerard enjoys spending his Carndonagh Gift Card, he deserves it!"

