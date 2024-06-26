Teenage boy sustains 'life-threatening' injuries after quad bike collision in Eglinton
Police are appealing for information following the report of the ‘serious one-vehicle road traffic collision at the Ballygudden Road area of Eglinton’.
Sergeant Irwin said: “Shortly before 11:30am, it was reported that a quad bike was involved in the incident. It was reported that a 14 year old boy, who was riding the quad bike was taken to hospital for injuries described as life threatening following the incident. The road, which was closed, reopened following the collision.
“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have dashcam footage available, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 675 25/06/24.”
On Tuesday afternoon, motorists were advised that the Ballygudden Road area of Eglinton, Derry was closed as emergency services were at the scene of a serious road traffic collision.