Teenage boy sustains 'life-threatening' injuries after quad bike collision in Eglinton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 14-year-old boy sustained ‘life-threatening’ injuries following a collision involving a quad bike in Eglinton on Tuesday, June 25.

Police are appealing for information following the report of the ‘serious one-vehicle road traffic collision at the Ballygudden Road area of Eglinton’.

Sergeant Irwin said: “Shortly before 11:30am, it was reported that a quad bike was involved in the incident. It was reported that a 14 year old boy, who was riding the quad bike was taken to hospital for injuries described as life threatening following the incident. The road, which was closed, reopened following the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have dashcam footage available, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 675 25/06/24.”