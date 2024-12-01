Teenager dies in road traffic collision in Inishowen

The collision occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision near Buncrana, Co. Donegal in the early hours of this morning, Sunday, December 1.

The single-vehicle collision, involving a car, occurred on the R244 (Mountain Road) at Ballinlough, Drumfries shortly after 5am.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, an adult male in his teens, was fatally injured in the collision.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements will now be made for a post-mortem examination.

The road is currently closed pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators later this morning. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 4:30am and 5.30am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 00353 74 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.