‘The most pleasant colleague and friend you could ever hope to meet:’ City of Derry Airport pays tribute to colleague sadly killed in Toome collision

Tributes have been paid to Shauna McDevitt.

On a post on the City of Derry Airport Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “It is with heartfelt sadness, that we extend our deepest condolences to Declan, Cillian and the entire family of our dear friend and colleague, Shauna McDevitt.

“All our hearts are saddened by this sudden and tragic loss of life. Shauna was truly, the most pleasant colleague and friend you could ever hope to meet. At this time of unbearable grief, our thoughts and prayers are with you as a family. Shauna will be forever in our thoughts and her memory will live long through the many lives she touched.”

Ms McDevitt was 47 and from Derry.

Enquiries are continuing and officers from the Collision Investigation Unit would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage that could assist with their investigation, to contact them in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1864 10/04/22.