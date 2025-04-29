'The people who did this are animals' - Derry mother speaks out after son is attacked
Connor Muirhead was with a friend at Clooney Terrace on Monday when they came upon a ‘big group’ who shouted to him and asked for his name.
Speaking to the Journal, his mother, Tess Curran said that when Connor didn’t respond, he was punched in the face and fell to the ground.
"They knocked him out. He woke up to them booting at his head. It was all focused on his head. He doesn’t have any marks on his body.”
Tess spoke to the Journal as she and Connor remained in A&E on Tuesday afternoon.
He has low sodium levels, cuts, a black eye and a fracture on his face, which may need surgery.
Tess said the assault could have been fatal.
"Connor has severe epilepsy and had a bleed on his brain about six months ago due to seizures. It’s dangerous if he gets hit in the head. They could have killed him.
"He just went outside to get a smoke and when they called him, he thought they might have been looking for a cigarette. They knocked him unconscious and he woke up to them booting him in the head. He lay there until they were done.”
Connor managed to get up and went to a nearby facility, following which the ambulance and police were called.
"The police then called me and, as a mammy, it’s awful to get that news.”
Connor grew up in Scotland and he and Tess moved back to her native Derry three years ago.
She told how Connor wanted to move out on his own to get some independence and ‘spread his wings’, but is now too scared to go back home.
Tess said Connor is ‘not a fighter’ and she believes there may have been a sectarian motive to the attack.
"He doesn’t socialise all that much and keeps himself to himself. I know he did absolutely nothing to get what he did. His face is all swollen and sore. The people who did this are animals.