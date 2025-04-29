'The people who did this are animals' - Derry mother speaks out after son is attacked

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The mother of a 21-year-old Derry man, who is autistic and has severe epilepsy, has told how he is ‘lucky to be alive’ after he was assaulted by a group who knocked him unconscious.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Muirhead was with a friend at Clooney Terrace on Monday when they came upon a ‘big group’ who shouted to him and asked for his name.

Speaking to the Journal, his mother, Tess Curran said that when Connor didn’t respond, he was punched in the face and fell to the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They knocked him out. He woke up to them booting at his head. It was all focused on his head. He doesn’t have any marks on his body.”

Connor Muirhead (21) sustained injuries to his face after he was assaulted.

Tess spoke to the Journal as she and Connor remained in A&E on Tuesday afternoon.

He has low sodium levels, cuts, a black eye and a fracture on his face, which may need surgery.

Tess said the assault could have been fatal.

"Connor has severe epilepsy and had a bleed on his brain about six months ago due to seizures. It’s dangerous if he gets hit in the head. They could have killed him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He just went outside to get a smoke and when they called him, he thought they might have been looking for a cigarette. They knocked him unconscious and he woke up to them booting him in the head. He lay there until they were done.”

Connor managed to get up and went to a nearby facility, following which the ambulance and police were called.

"The police then called me and, as a mammy, it’s awful to get that news.”

Connor grew up in Scotland and he and Tess moved back to her native Derry three years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told how Connor wanted to move out on his own to get some independence and ‘spread his wings’, but is now too scared to go back home.

Tess said Connor is ‘not a fighter’ and she believes there may have been a sectarian motive to the attack.

"He doesn’t socialise all that much and keeps himself to himself. I know he did absolutely nothing to get what he did. His face is all swollen and sore. The people who did this are animals.

"This is happening too much in this town and you’d never think it would happen in this day and age.”

Tess said that she and Connor hope that by speaking out they will encourage others to also do so and to ‘also come forward."

“This shouldn’t be happening. It’s like going back in time – the way they are acting and behaving. It’s only a small minority, but they need to get locked up.

Police confirmed they are investigating a report of an assault on a man in the Waterside area of Derry during the early hours of Monday morning, April 28. The report was made to police at around half past midnight and occurred approximately 10-15 minutes earlier as the victim was with another male on Clooney Terrace. Males from a dark-coloured estate-type vehicle that stopped are reported to have punched and kicked the victim to the head, knocking him to the ground. The victim was treated at the scene and attended hospital for treatment of his injuries. The other male managed to get away and was not reported to have been injured. Police said that enquiries are ongoing into this assault, which is being investigated as a sectarian hate crime. Police appeal to anyone who has information about this assault and those responsible, to contact them. They are also appealing to anyone with footage, including drivers with dash cam who were travelling in the area at the time to check for any relevant footage.

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 28 of 28/04/25.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/