'The Root of All Evil' charts how Derry was doomed to partition by Boundary Commission

Cormac Moore concludes the ‘Journal’ was correct to judge Eoin MacNeill’s performance as Free State representative on the Boundary Commission as one of ‘inertia, incapacity and appalling ineptitude’.

In an editorial in November 1925, James Joseph McCarroll, issued his damning indictment of the man charged with representing nationalist interests on the body that ultimately copper-fastened partition and the hated border.

Dr. Moore, historian-in-residence at Dublin City Council, has compiled a new account of the Commission’s proceedings and momentous failure that abandoned large swathes of nationalists within a sectarian northern State.

Ironically, ‘The Root of All Evil: The Irish Boundary Commission’ takes its title from a quote from James Craig.

F.B. Bourdillon, Joseph R. Fisher, Justice Richard Feetham, Eoin MacNeill and C. Beerstecher in Armagh in December 1924

Dr. Moore quotes a conversation between the unionist leader and Winston Churchill in May 1922 in which the former lamented: “The Boundary Commission of the root of all evil.

"If you picture Loyalists on the borderland being asked by us to hang on with their teeth for the safety of the Province, you can also picture their unspoken cry to us, ‘if we sacrifice our lives and out property for the sake of the Province, are you going to assent to a Commission which may subsequently by a stroke of a pen, take away the very area you now ask us to defend?’”

In reality the Commission was a ruse by which the British inveigled Sinn Féin representatives to sign the Anglo-Irish Treaty.

Article 12 of the Treaty proposed a three man Commission – one from the Free State, one from Stormont and a London-appointed chair – to negotiate the border.

The NEBB (North Eastern Boundary Bureau) recommendations on ‘maximum’ and ‘minimum’ territorial claims to be made to the Irish Boundary Commission

As Dr. Moore writes: “The Sinn Féin plenipotentiaries would not have signed the Treaty if they had not believed that large areas of the North were going to be transferred to the South.

"That they did sign was partly due to Lloyd George’s deceitfulness but mostly due to their own foolishness. The mistakes they made effectively destroyed any chance of an acceptable solution to partition for many nationalists.”

In the 1918 General Election MacNeill had taken the mandate he had won for Sinn Féin in Derry into the First Dáil.

It was partly due to this pedigree and the fact he was a Northern Catholic that he was appointed onto the Commission by WT Cosgrave, the President of the Executive Council of the Free State.

However, sitting with Justice Richard Feetham (Chairman) and Joseph Robert Fisher (the Unionist representative) on the paper tiger that the Commission proved itself to be, he achieved little.

"For much of the Commission’s proceedings, he embodied the caricature of the absent-minded professor, seemingly uninterested in what was happening around him,” writes Dr. Moore.

Unsurprisingly the history is peppered with references to Derry given the strong preference of the nationalist majority for the city – or at least the cityside – to be transferred to the Free State.

In December 1924 the three Commissioners travelled to Derry and a ‘“great yellow touring car” that MacNeill travelled in became a ‘familiar sight in many of the border areas’”.

Eoin MacNeill

"Following the visit to Derry, a made-up story developed about MacNeill that was persistently told in Dublin for years afterwards to demonstrate his scholarly detachment.

"It was recalled that he left his fellow commissioners on one occasion in Derry to visit by himself one of Ireland’s most ancient monuments, the Grianán of Aileach in Inishowen in County Donegal.

"But in fact, instead of it being ‘an archaeological frolic of MacNeill’s own, it was a Sunday excursion by the commissioners and their staff, organised by the mayor [Unionist Maxwell Scott Moore]’,” the Dr. Moore relates.

This paper published a ‘bombshell’ report on the tour revealing how Feetham had ‘told a nationalist deputation in Derry that “historic considerations are not to be taken into account in determining the border” and “that the Commission are not endowed with powers to take a plebiscite for the purpose of ascertaining the wishes of the inhabitants”. Those calling for a plebiscite were, according to the Derry Journal, “merely beating the air”.’

Edward Millington Stephens, a barrister engaged by the Free State, played an important role in preparing arguments for major border revisions.

He believed ‘that on account of its economic relations with Donegal, Derry is the weak spot in the Northern Government’s party system. I intend, if possible, to obtain more accurate details as to the Protestant opinion in Derry, and particularly to find out what cleavage, if any, exists’.

Charles O’Neill, a businessman and former deputy lieutenant of the county, advised Stephens ‘partition was ruining Derry, and that Protestant wholesalers had suffered, and were suffering heavily in their business’.

But he did not believe they would support transfer to the Free State as they ‘were so long accustomed to vote by party, that they could not get away from it now’.

O’Neill, in his own submission, called for Derry to be transferred.

“Otherwise, the ‘tendency of the Belfast Government is to reduce it to the mere status of a village’. On the other hand, ‘as the leading Port in the North West of the Free State it would have a new lease of prosperity, so by inclusion therein, the City has everything to gain and nothing to lose’,” is how Dr. Moore summarises O’Neill’s all-too-insightful prophecy.

The book covers the claims of loyalists who wanted parts of the Laggan, south Inishowen and other areas with significant unionist populations to be transferred from the Free State.

This nearly happened with the Commission recommending Muff, Birdstown, Bridgend, Killea and Carrigans be included in the North.

"While both nationalists and unionists in Donegal agreed on the importance of Derry city to Donegal, nationalists insisted that Donegal, at least the parts of the county with large unionist numbers, should be transferred to Northern Ireland,” writes Dr. Moore.

‘The Root of All Evil’ is essential reading for anyone interested in this period of our history and the ongoing disaster of partition. Available in all good book shops and online.