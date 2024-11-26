Third person dies after two-vehicle Donegal collision
Gardaí continue to investigate the fatal road traffic collision near Castlefinn, Co. Donegal, in which the two male occupants, who were in their 30s, from one car were fatally injured.
They have been confirmed as Ryan Glenn and Gordy Galbraith from Castlederg.
It has now also been confirmed that the male occupant of the second car, who was aged in his 70s, has also since died.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area of the N15 at Liscooley at approximately 10pm to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact (0035374) 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.