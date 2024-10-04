Tributes paid to Donegal man who died in workplace accident in Australia
Barry Breslin from Straleel, Kilcar, who is reported to be 35, sustained serious head injuries while working at a site in Northern Perth, according to reports.
Mr Breslin was taken to hospital by ambulance to Royal Perth Hospital, but sadly died.
Mr Breslin was a father of one son, Tommy and was engaged to his partner, Melissa. He is the son of Mary and Seamus, and the brother of Owen and Shane.
His death has devastated the communities of Kilcar and Perth.
Barry played underage for CLG Chill Chartha for ‘many years’ and they expressed their sympathies with his family and ‘many, many friends’.
In a Facebook post, they said: “It was a great shock to us all when the news reached us this morning of the untimely passing of Barry in Australia. Barry played underage for the club for many years and is fondly remembered by the players and all who were involved at the time and to his mother Mary, a tireless volunteer and supporter of our club over the years, our hearts go out to you and your family and we pass on our prayers to you all at this sad time, ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”
Ostan Sliabh Leag said the news of Mr Breslin’s death ‘comes as a great shock, as he was such a wonderful person’.
Funeral arrangements for Mr Breslin have yet to be confirmed and his family has requested their house be private until further notice.
