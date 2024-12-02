Tributes paid to ‘lovely’ Tiernan Doherty-Kelly after tragic death in Inishowen collision

Tributes have been paid to ‘lovely’ and popular Tiernan Kelly-Doherty, who was tragically killed in a road traffic collision on Sunday in Inishowen.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenager, who is from Carndonagh, died following a single vehicle traffic collision at Ballinlough, Drumfries, shortly after 5am on Sunday morning, December 1.

His untimely death at just 18 years old has devastated the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of planned events were cancelled on Sunday as a mark of respect and Carndonagh F.C. clubhouse opened its doors for people to come together following the tragedy.

The late Tiernan Doherty-Kelly. Photo: Carndonagh FC.

Carndonagh F.C. said they were ‘devastated’ to learn of their club player’s death.

Club Chairperson Jim Coyle said he was a ‘lovely young fella’.

"He had a great wee smile always about him and greeted people with their name. He had a great attitude.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club added that their “thoughts and prayers are with his parents Kevin and Louise, brothers Kyrin, Cohen and Kegan and the extended Doherty and Kelly families at this devastating time.”

Donegal County Councillor Albert Doherty, who is vice-chairperson of the club, said Tiernan, known fondly as ‘TK’, was an exceptional and much-loved young man.

“It’s such an awful tragedy. As a community we came together yesterday evening at Carndonagh F.C. Clubhouse so that they could pay tribute to Tiernan, or TK as they called him. That was repeated later by the local Gaelic club, who told how Tiernan was very active in sport, with an interested in hurling, football and sports.

"We’re distraught and as a community we’re trying to come to terms with another young man and our sympathies go out to Kevin and Louise, the family and his extended Doherty and Kelly family and friends. Carn F.C. will treasure his memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was a humourous young man and everyone loved his company. He excelled at youth, coming through under 17, under 17 and Ulster Select team. He loved the number 8 jersey when he was representing the club and all our club members are just devastated at his loss.”

CLG Charn Domhnaigh said Tiernan’s tragic passing ‘leaves us all at a loss’.

“From a very young age it has been our privilege to watch Tiernan play football and hurling with skill and determination for our club and even more so in the last year as he had come through to start playing adult football for the club and showed us what we all knew, that he was a star. Tiernan was a shining example for our younger players and always greeted everyone with a smile.

“Whilst our loss is immense it's nothing compared to that of his family and friends. We extend our deepest condolences to the Doherty and Kelly families at this time and our thoughts and prayers are with them all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cathaoirleach of Inishowen, Councillor Jack Murray said the entire community across the peninsula is devastated.

"It was an awful tragedy for everyone in Inishowen to wake up to on Sunday. A family has been left destroyed and a community has been broken. As always, when a tragedy like this is visited upon the people of Inishowen we will rally together and I have no doubt that his family, friends, neighbours and entire community will come together to give them every support they need at this time.”