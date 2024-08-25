Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Numerous, heartfelt tributes have been paid to popular Derry teenager Kian Dawson, who tragically lost his life in a road traffic collision in Inishowen, Donegal on Saturday night.

Kian, who is reported to be 16 years old, was named locally on Sunday, following the single-vehicle road traffic collision, which occurred on the R240 at Cross, Quigley’s Point, Co. Donegal at approximately 11.15pm on Saturday, August 24.

Kian, the passenger in the vehicle, was fatally injured. The driver, a male in his 20s, was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, for treatment of injuries which are believed to be serious.

Popular Kian played for Don Boscos Football Club before he recently transferred to Culmore Youth FC.

Tributes have been paid to Kian Dawson, who died following a road traffic collision in Donegal.

Don Boscos FC paid tribute to their former player on their Facebook page, with a spokesperson saying that their hearts ‘are sore today’.

Kian had played with Don Boscos 2007 group since he was five years old.

“Kian and his father Emmett (a coach with our 2007s) have been an integral part of our club for many years, and have given us many wonderful and happy memories that we will cherish forever.

“Kian was the most genuine, well mannered and unassuming young lad you could meet. He was a credit to Don Boscos but more importantly to his mum and dad, Fiona and Emmett.

“Kian will be forever remembered by his coaches, team mates and friends at Don Boscos. We are also thinking of you all at this heartbreaking time.

“We send our love and deepest condolences to Kian's parents Emmett and Fiona, his sister Abaìgael and to the wider Kirk and Dawson families.

“Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam.”

Culmore Youth said that it was ‘with a heavy heart’ that they shared the ‘heartbreaking news’ of the passing of their teammate, Kian.

“Kian had only recently joined our club from Don Boscos Football Club but in such a short time, he made an enormous impact on and off the pitch.

"His dedication in training and his performance during matches showed us what a talented and passionate player he was. We will miss his energy, his drive, and the positive spirit he brought to our team. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace, Kian. You will never be forgotten.”

Quigley’s Point FC said they were ‘ shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic road accident in our local area last night’.

They added: “We are keeping Kian's family, friends and the entire Don Bosco community in our thoughts and prayers at this very sad time.”

O'Neills Foyle Cup on its Facebook page, told how Kian had played under the management of his father.

“Our thoughts are very much with 16 year old Kian Dawson’s family at this time. He lost his life as a passenger in a tragic road accident in Donegal last night. Kian has played in ONeills Foyle Cup under the management of his Dad Emmet for Don Boscos FC from mini soccer days up until this year.

“Our thoughts are very much with his family, friends and wider community at this time and we ask you all to keep them in your prayers as they come to terms with this traumatic event.”