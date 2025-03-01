Two young men killed in Donegal collision
Two other men were also taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision in the townland of Baltoney, Gortahork, Co. Donegal last night Friday, February 28.
The collision involving one vehicle crashed into the gable wall of a house and occurred at approximately 9.30pm.
The driver of the vehicle, a male in his teens, was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene.
A rear seat passenger, a male in his 20s, was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene. Both bodies have been removed from the scene to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital where Gardai said post mortem examinations will take place in due course.
The male front seat passenger, aged in his 20s and the male rear seat passenger, aged in his teens, were removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital and both remain in a serious condition.
The road was closed and local diversions put in place. A technical examination is due to be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators today March, 1.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the townland of Baltoney between 9:00pm and 9:30pm last night are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.