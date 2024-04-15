Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Western area currently has the highest number of children living in care (712) that it has ever seen and there are simply not enough foster carers as numbers continue to grow.

They need more foster carers so children can be placed with families where they can be safe, nurtured and loved.

The fostering team is currently recruiting for all types of foster carers as part of their ‘Life’s a Journey – Could you be a part of mine? campaign.

There are many ways that you can make a difference to a child’s life through fostering.

There are lots of ways you can help depending on your lifestyle and circumstances.

Whether you can offer a child a loving home for the short or long term, or provide short breaks both for planned and emergency situations, you can make a valuable impact on a child’s life.

Foster carers tell the Trust that it is both rewarding and fulfilling to see a child grow and develop, with the knowledge that the care and love they have provided, in whatever capacity, has made a positive contribution in a child’s journey through life.

The Fostering Recruitment and Assessment Team will be holding a number information events across the Western area, and the team will be available to answer any questions people may have.

Why should you come along to one of the events?

To find out more about fostering;

To talk to staff from the fostering team who can answer any questions you may have; the process involved and support and training on offer;

To speak with foster carers who will share their inspiring stories of caring;

To find out more about what can work for you – there is a range of opportunities that can work with your lifestyle, including short breaks, emergency, short-term and long-term foster care.

An event takes place on Tuesday, April 25 from 7.30pm – 9pm at Destined NW Disability Learning Centre, 1 Foyle Road, BT48 6SQ

No registration is required. Everyone is welcome

Catherine McKevitt, Head of Fostering and Adoption Services in the Western area said: “Being a foster carer can be a really rewarding and enriching experience. People often think they can’t foster because they are single, work, or are too old, but none of these things matter.

“If you are considering fostering come along and hear foster carers share their inspiring stories, chat to our experienced and friendly staff about the process and support on offer and discover if you could become part of our diverse community of foster carers.”