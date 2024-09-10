US humanitarian groups to participate as Palestine central focus of Derry Peace and Conflict Week

Numerous US-based humanitarian groups will be participating in the second Derry Peace and Conflict International Week later this month hosted by the Bloody Sunday Trust.

The Derry Peace and Conflict International Conference will focus on Palestine and will take place in the city from September 22 to 28.

The Bloody Sunday Trust this week announced the list of organisations and representatives which will be attending the second international week, follows on from last year’s focus on the Balkans region.

Maeve McLaughlin, Director of the Bloody Sunday Trust, described the guests as representing “a very broad spectrum of human rights and social justice organisations from across the United States who, alongside their individual campaigns, hold an unshakeable belief in justice for the Palestinian people and an end to the Zionist genocide and occupation”.

Tony Doherty, chairperson of the Bloody Sunday Trust, welcomed the groups coming to Derry, saying: “One World One Struggle is the guiding principle of the Bloody Sunday Trust, and these groups, many of whom focus on both national and international justice issues, are very much representative of that principle.

“We look forward to this international week where we will work with these groups to strengthen support networks, explore ideas for international campaigns, and create joint action plans that will work towards a new and democratic political system in Palestine based on one person, one vote that guarantees equal rights to citizens of every religion and ethnicity.

“Following the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that Israel’s occupation of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is unlawful and must cease’“as rapidly as possible’, the Trust has written directly to the Taoiseach urging the imposition of trade sanctions and an arms embargo on Israel.

The legal obligations on governments arising from the ICJ ruling will be one of the topics explored at this international week of dialogue.”

“International solidarity will make us all a lot stronger as we struggle for the freedom of Palestine.

“Ní saoirse go saoirse na Palaistíne.”

Those organisations represented at the conference include: 18 Million Rising, an advocacy group for Asian Americans; Hospitality for Humanity, a Palestinian led coalition fighting for just and humane food systems throughout the U.S; FIG NY, a campaign for food security and sovereignty; Eist, a Detroit-based Irish American project who focus on post-conflict transformative justice; the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, who seek to address the continued denial of human rights to Palestinians; Community Movement Builders, a Black member-based collective of community residents and activists serving Black working-class and poor Black communities; Honor the Earth, a non-profit organization founded to raise awareness and financial support for indigenous sovereignty/environmental justice; and the Arab Resource and Organizing Centre, which serves poor and working-class Arabs and Muslims across the San Francisco Bay Area, while organising to overturn racism, forced migration, and militarism.

They are joined by the Ruckus Society, a multi-racial network of trainers providing tools, preparation and support for direct action towards ecological justice and social change movements; The Forge, an online journal ‘by and for organizers,’ established for the purpose of ‘sharing of ideas, methods, history, and inspiration; Mpower Change, a Grassroots movement rooted in the Islamic faith, organising political education and training to work towards racial, social, and economic justice; and the Palestinian Feminist Collective and Healthcare Workers for Gaza, an intergenerational and anti-colonial collective of Palestinian and Arab feminists, committed to Palestinian social and political liberation.

Also taking part will be the Palestinian Youth Movement, a transnational, independent, grassroots movement of young Palestinians both in Palestine and worldwide; National Students for Justice in Palestine, a project to educate, advocate, and mobilize in support for Palestinian liberation, and the Adalah Justice Project, a Palestinian-led advocacy organization that aims to bridge the gap between the U.S. and Palestine.