Veteran Donegal County Councillor Bernard McGuinness to be laid to rest on Wednesday

Numerous tributes have been paid to the Inishowen-based Fine Gael councillor, who passed away at the weekend.

Colr McGuinness, who lived in Culdaff, had represented Fine Gael on the council for 42 years.

He never lost his seat and was known as the ‘Father of the House’ at County House in Lifford as he was its longest serving county councillor.

Councillor McGuinness was also well-known through his pub, McGuinness Bar and shop and sat on a number of cross-border committees.

Many tributes were paid to the Cathaoirleach following his death in a Galway hospital, including from Tanaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar.

The Tanaiste said: ““It was with deep sadness that I learned of the passing of Colr Bernard McGuinness.

“Bernard was first elected to Donegal County Council in 1979, and has been returned to office at each subsequent election since that time. His commitment to his constituents, to the county of Donegal and to his party was exemplary during that long period of public service. Bernard will be remembered for the huge amount of energy and time he gave to crucial cross border projects. My condolences go to his wife Jan, their five children and his extended family.”

Derry Councillor Sandra Duffy said she was said to hear of his passing.

“While our political outlook was different I always respected him, particularly his experience. Condolences to his family and party colleagues on his sad passing.”