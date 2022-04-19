‘We are determined to bring about Republic’

Deputy Doherty told republicans who marched to the City Cemetery for the annual Sinn Féin Easter Rising demonstration that the party leadership wanted to realise a ‘real Republic’.

“The Irish republican leadership of 2022 is just as committed to achieving those ideals that were set out in the Proclamation of 1916 as the generations before us.

“We have pledged to the promise of that Proclamation and we are determined to march forward together to bring about a real Republic, to make sure that Ireland can takes it place among the nations of the world with pride,” he said, adding, ‘A chairde, a réidh linn le cheile, a réidh linn chuig an poblacht, go raibh maith agat [friends, progress with us together, towards the Republic, thank you].

Despite the inclement weather conditions there was a large turnout for the march through the Bogside and Creggan to the republican plot in the City Cemetery.

Pádraig Delargy, Sinn Féin candidate for the forthcoming Assembly Elections in Foyle, read the Proclamation of the Republic, while the names of Volunteers on the Derry Roll of Honour were also called.

Ciara Ferguson, another of the party’s candidates in next month’s poll, listed a number of significant anniversaries that fall this year.

“This year marks the 50th anniversary of Fian Gerald Donaghey and Oglaigh Colm Keenan, Eugene McGillan, John Starrs, Seamus Bradley, Michael Quigley, John Brady, James Carr and James McDaid.

“It also marks the 40th anniversaries of Oglaigh Eamonn ‘Bronco’ Bradley and Philip O’Donnell,” said Ms. Ferguson.

She referred to two IRA Volunteers from Derry who died a century ago.

“It is also the 100th anniversaries of Oglaigh Margaret McAnaney and Hugh Morrison.