'We stand together' - Community sends support after fire devastates Doagh Famine Village in Inishowen

The community across Inishowen, Donegal and the North West have pledged their support to the owners and staff behind Doagh Famine Village after a fire devastated the popular attraction on Saturday.

The iconic and historic site is one of Donegal’s and Ireland’s most popular tourist attractions and also hosts the very popular Donegal Lapland at Christmas.

A fire broke out at the location on Saturday at around 4pm and the scene is currently being preserved for technical examination.

The local community has been left devastated and heartbroken by the fire and many have taken to social media in solidarity with the Doherty family.

A visit to Doagh Famine Village as part of the Housing Associations Integration Project by Apex in 2019.

Donegal TD Padraig MacLochlainn said: “Just devastating news from the Isle of Doagh

“Everyone who knows how hard Pat, Majella and all the team at the Isle of Doagh Famine Village have worked to build their beautiful visitor centre will be absolutely heart broken for them.”

Ballyliffin Hotel added: “ We were deeply saddened to learn of the fire at Doagh Famine Village today.

“The Famine Village brought history to life and welcomed countless visitors over the years, contributing greatly to tourism in Ballyliffin.

“An awful loss for Pat, Majella and everyone involved after all their years of hard work.

“The local community will do everything possible to help rebuild and support them through this difficult time, including everyone here at Ballyliffin Hotel. Thinking of Pat, Majella & Doherty family tonight. Micheal, Don & everyone at Ballyliffin Hotel.”

Visit Ballyliffin said: “Our thoughts this evening are with Pat, Majella & families. We can’t imagine how devastating today has been, after all your many years of hard work. The community will rally to help in anyway we can.”

Clonmany Together said: “ Doagh Famine Village is something that everyone in our village is proud to be associated with.

“One of the leading tourist attractions in the country, thousands of people throng to the destination every year.

“Early childhood memories of many people in the community and beyond are of the Christmas spirit and the magic of Donegal Lapland.

“As a result of Pat and Majella’s lifetime of hard work, Doagh Famine Village has boosted our community and helped to drive our local tourist economy.

“The devastating news coming through this evening of a serious fire at the famine village shocks and saddens our entire community.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Pat, Majella and the entire family at this truly difficult time.

“We stand together as a community ready to support them - as they have supported the entire community over the years- in any way we can.”

Councillor Martin McDermott said: “Devastating news this evening as Doagh Famine Village has been badly damaged by a large fire.

“Our thoughts are with Pat, Majella, Family and all the team during this incredibly difficult time.

“Doagh Famine Village plays a vital role in Inishowen tourism and is a cherished part of our local heritage. The entire tourism community across Inishowen stands ready to support Pat and his team in any way we can in the days and weeks ahead.”

Inishowen Cathaoirleach Colr Jack Murray said: “Absolutely devastating news from the Isle of Doagh today.

“Inishowen has lost a wee bit of our soul if we lose the Famine Village.

“Thinking of Pat and all his clan who have made that wonderful place such a popular tourist attraction. We're all at a loss.”

There are many, many more messages of support.

Billed as one of Ireland’s most unique and popular tourist attractions, the village was visited by thousands of people from all over the world every year.

Guided tours took visitors on a journey through life in Ireland in the local community, showing how families learned to survive and adapt as society evolved from the Great Famine in the 1840s to the present day.

A post on the attraction’s website said: “Due to circumstances outside of our control Doagh Famine Village will be closed until further notice. “If you have booked tickets to visit us please contact us for a full refund. “We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you all for your kind understanding at this time.”

Gardai said: “ Gardaí assisted the local fire service at the scene of a fire at a premises in Ballyliffin, Co. Donegal yesterday, Saturday May 3, 2025.

“Emergency services were alerted to the fire at approximately 4pm. The fire has been extinguished.

“There are no reports of injuries at this time.

“The scene is being held for a technical examination.”

It is understood that foul play is not suspected at this time.