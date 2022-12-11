A status orange weather alert has been issued by Met Eireánn from 5pm on Sunday through to 12pm noon on Monday, while temperatures close to and below zero are predicted to continue through until next Sunday, December 18, when milder conditions are forecast.

The UK Met Office meanwhile for Derry has issued a Status Yellow warning for “freezing fog and patches of ice likely to lead to some slow or difficult journeys on Sunday night and Monday morning”.

Cold weather payments have also been enacted in some parts of the north although this will only be paid to people who qualify in postcode areas covered by the Met Office’s Katesbridge weather station: BT24, BT25, BT26 and BT30, BT31, BT32, BT33 and BT34.

WInter moon shines over north Inishowen in Donegal this weekend as temperatures fall away.

Winter Fuel payments, made to people across the north born on or before 25 September 1956, are also being paid out automatically.

Irish government agencies and partners in the National Emergency Coordination Group met in Dublin today to look at contingency planning and have confirmed schools and other facilities will remain open tomorrow, Monday, although people have urged to exert extreme caution as roads and pavements are likely to remain hazardous.

An orange alert is issued when weather conditions have the capacity to impact significantly on people in the affected areas.

Met Eireánn has forecast for Ulster: “Bitterly cold tonight with temperatures falling between -4 to -7 degrees widely, locally lower. Dry for most though wintry showers will occur, especially in the west of the province with accumulations of snow possible. Freezing fog will also develop widely in light variable breezes.”

Winter is here. A bank of low lying cloud hovers over Derry as temperatures plummet.

For tomorrow meanwhile it states: “A bright and bitterly cold morning tomorrow with severe frost, icy conditions on roads and paths and freezing fog, all leading to very hazardous travelling conditions. The frost, fog and ice will linger in places through the day. Wintry showers will also continue in the west of the province. Temperatures reaching just -2 to +3 degrees, coldest where the fog lingers. Light to moderate easterly breezes.”

The orange warning for ice / low temperatures and freezing fog has been issued for the entire country from 5pm Sunday today until 12noon on Monday.

A yellow warning has also been issued for snow and ice for Donegal and Mayo, valid 11:30pm today until 12 noon on Monday.

A yellow warning for ice / low temperatures will remain in place across the country this week.

The Irish government has advised that driving conditions will be hazardous with black ice, freezing temperatures, and freezing fog and to take extra care while walking: footpaths etc. as these can be extremely hazardous / slippery due to ice.

Speaking after today’s meeting, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said: “We will continue to monitor the ongoing weather conditions and ensure that all arms of the state are responding speedily and appropriately to meet any challenges. I would advise everybody to monitor national and local media, including social media, over the coming days to keep up to date with information regarding the developing weather situation.