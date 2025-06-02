'Well-loved and respected' Donegal woman killed in collision is named locally

The Donegal woman sadly killed in a road traffic accident in Milford at the weekend has been named locally as Susan Hamilton, who lived in Manorcunningham.

Ms Hamilton, who was in her 70s and née Craig, originally from Inch Island, passed away following a fatal road traffic collision on the R245 at Bunlin Bridge, Milford, Co. Donegal, on Friday, May 30.

The incident, involving a car and a van, occurred at approximately 7.30pm.

The male driver of the van, aged in his 50s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

There were no other injuries reported.

Following the death of Ms Craig, Lagan Harps FC cancelled all matches scheduled for the weekend and described the popular member of their community as ‘well-loved and respected’.

Writing on a post on Facebook, a spokesperson said: “Her daughter Amanda is a vital committee member and a number of grandchildren play with the club. Susie was a well loved and respected member of the community. She will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with all her family and many friends. May she rest in peace.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collison to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 7.15pm and 7.45pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on (00353 74) 9153060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.