White Oaks Centre has paid tribute to a cherished member of staff who has passed away suddenly.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Francis, from Derry, was described by his grieving colleagues at the centre as someone who ‘gave so generously of his time’.

In a tribute on Facebook, White Oaks said: “With great sadness we want to let White Oaks people know that Martin Francis who worked nights at the Centre passed away suddenly while out hillwalking (On September 21) at Dunree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Martin gave so generously of his time to everyone at White Oaks and inspired so many of the people who needed that wee bit of hope and encouragement for recovery. Our deepest sympathy to his son and daughters and family members. “At dheis De go raibh a anam”

The late Martin Francis. Photo: White Oaks Facebook.

They added: “Wake takes place at 1 Brandywell Court, Derry and Funeral Mass at 10am on Wednesday in Long Tower Church, Derry.”

An obituary notice, published by Carr Family Funeral Directors reads: ‘ Martin Francis, suddenly on 21st September 2025 (Late of 2 Harty court, Ballymagroarty).

“Husband of Jacqueline. Loving father of Christina, Laura and Declan. Much loved grandfather of Katie, Parker, Roma, Leah and Kailum. Beloved son of the late Chris and Harry. Dear brother of Patrick, Sean, Ann and the late Dermot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Martin will be reposing at his daughter Christina's home, 1 Brandywell court. Funeral from there on Wednesday at 9.20am to St Columba's church, Longtower for Requiem mass at 10.am. Interment afterwards in the city cemetery.

“Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link: https://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/

“Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone who knew him.

“Family time please from 10pm until 11am.

“Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to White Oaks centre c/o any family member or Sean Carr, Funeral director.”

May he rest in peace.