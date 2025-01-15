Witness appeal after woman in her 80s is hospitalised following Buncrana road traffic collision
Gardaí and emergency services responded to a report of an incident involving a car and two pedestrians, that occurred at the junction of Lower Main Street and St Orans Road, at approximately 2.20pm.
One of the pedestrians, a woman aged in her 80s, is receiving treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital.
The scene has been preserved for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Those with camera footage, including motorists with dash-cam, from the area, between 2pm and 3pm on Tuesday, January 14 are asked to provide it to investigating Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 00353 74 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
The road was closed for a period of time on Tuesday evening.