Woman (80s) dies following Donegal road traffic collision

A woman in her 80s has died following a road traffic collision in Co. Donegal.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision near Cill Riáin(Kilraine) on Wednesday, October 29.

The single-vehicle collision involved a car and occurred on the R262 at Tullynaglaggin at approximately 3.50pm.

A woman, aged in her 80s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A man, aged in his 80s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for injuries, which are believed to be non-life threatening.

The road was closed and remained so overnight. An examination of the scene was to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area between 3:30pm and 4:00pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 00353 71 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.