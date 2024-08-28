Woman in 80s dies from injuries sustained in Donegal collision
A woman aged in her 80s, who had been receiving treatment at Sligo University Hospital following a road traffic collision that occurred at Inver, Co. Donegal on Sunday, August 25, passed away from her injuries earlier today, Wednesday, August 28.
Gardaí said they continue to investigate the road traffic collision that occurred at Inver.
Gardai added that a man in his 50s has been arrested and charged by Gardaí.
He is due to appear before Letterkenny District Court on Thursday morning, August 29 at 10.30am.