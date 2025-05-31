Woman in her 70s dies in crash in Donegal

By Laura Glenn
Published 31st May 2025, 09:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A woman in her 70s has died following a road traffic collision in Co. Donegal.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision on the R245 at Bunlin Bridge, Milford on the evening of Friday, May 30.

The incident, involving a car and a van, occurred at approximately 7.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A female driver, aged in her 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

A woman in her 70s has been killed in a road traffic collision in Donegal.A woman in her 70s has been killed in a road traffic collision in Donegal.
A woman in her 70s has been killed in a road traffic collision in Donegal.

The male driver of the van, aged in his 50s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

There were no other injuries reported.

The road remains closed at this time pending examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 7.15pm and 7.45pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on (0035374) 9153060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Related topics:Donegal

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice