Woman sadly passes away following last week's road traffic collision in Buncrana

There is sadness across Inishowen after the woman who was injured following a collision in Buncrana last week passed away in hospital.

Gardaí at Buncrana said they continue to investigate the road traffic collision involving a car and two pedestrians that occurred on Main Street, Buncrana, on Tuesday, January 14.

Gardai confirmed yesterday that one of the pedestrians, a woman in her 80s, who was seriously injured in the collision, sadly passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital in Donegal on Sunday, January 19.

The Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination was due to be arranged.

The woman in her 80s passed away in hospital. Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com

The woman is a popular and well-known member of her local community, which has been left extremely saddened by her death. Numerous tributes have been paid to her on social media, with heartfelt condolences expressed to her family, who have connections across the peninsula and county.

It is understood she will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Gardaí said yesterday that they continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision last week to come forward. A spokesperson said that any road users who were travelling on Main Street, Buncrana, between 2pm and 3pm on Tuesday, January 14, are urged to contact Gardaí if they have any information or dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 00353 74 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.