Woman sadly passes away following last week's road traffic collision in Buncrana
Gardaí at Buncrana said they continue to investigate the road traffic collision involving a car and two pedestrians that occurred on Main Street, Buncrana, on Tuesday, January 14.
Gardai confirmed yesterday that one of the pedestrians, a woman in her 80s, who was seriously injured in the collision, sadly passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital in Donegal on Sunday, January 19.
The Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination was due to be arranged.
The woman is a popular and well-known member of her local community, which has been left extremely saddened by her death. Numerous tributes have been paid to her on social media, with heartfelt condolences expressed to her family, who have connections across the peninsula and county.
It is understood she will be laid to rest on Wednesday.