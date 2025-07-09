Derry-bound TV, radio and now stage star Jennifer Zamparelli has quipped how she’s prepared ‘to be shouted at’ when she takes on the role of the Narrator in The Rocky Horror Show.

Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical, The Rocky Horror Show, is coming to the Millennium Forum in Derry in August as part of a new world tour.

The popular ‘Dancing with the Stars’ host and ‘Republic of Telly’ star joins the cast as the show performs in Derry, Dublin and Cork and told the Journal how excited she is to be part of it.

The Rocky Horror Show audience is often hailed as an extra cast member, as its known for its fantastic participation and fun.

Jennifer outlined how this is something she’s really looking forward to.

"I can’t wait to take this show around and to get to Derry.

"The show itself is a bit of a cult classic and with Pride being recently - it’s all about free love and expression – and although it was written in the 70s, it’s still very timely.

"It has a legendary fanbase. I remember the movie version very well. There used to be a cinema very close to me that showed it on a Friday night and people used to go there all dressed up and they’d be shouting at the cinema screen. I’m trying to get myself prepared to be shouted at for eight shows a week! It’s all going to be good fun. It’s going to be different every night.”

Having been seen by over 35 million theatregoers, The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids–Brad and his fiancée Janet. When by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank-n-Furter.

It is an adventure they’ll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, The Rocky Horror Show is the biggest party and features timeless classics, including Sweet Transvestite, Dammit Janet, and of course, the pelvic thrusting showstopping, Time Warp.

Jennifer said that, for her, the show is for everyone and anyone, whether they like to participate or just sit back and enjoy it.

“It’s such good craic. It’s one of those shows where you could take someone who isn’t really into theatre to go and see. It’s kind of risque and sexy and it’s going to be incredible. I’m hoping there will be a few die-hard fans in the audience, but even if there isn’t, it will still be great fun. I think anything goes with this show, to be honest.”

Jennifer added how she is ‘very, very excited’ to be working with an ‘incredible’ cast.

She also told how she’s hoping her experience in live TV and radio will help her when she takes to the stage.

"I wouldn’t have been able to do live telly if I didn’t have that experience in live radio and, with stage, there’s nothing quite like it. You have to be prepared for anything.

"I’m hoping those years in radio and Dancing with the Stars will stand to me when I’m next to all these amazing people in The Rocky Horror Show.

“It’s such an incredible show to be a part of. It really is iconic, but it’s also not dated. It was so ahead of its time and it’s just incredible. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

The Rocky Horror Show performs at the Millennium Forum from Monday, 18 to Saturday, August 23. Tickets are available from the Box Office. Telephone 71 264455 (option 1) or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.