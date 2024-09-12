Young Derry man Noah Karran (18) dies in road traffic collision near Claudy

By Laura Glenn
Published 12th Sep 2024, 21:15 BST

A young man has sadly died following a single vehicle collision in Park, near Claudy, at around 9am on Thursday, September 12.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Eighteen-year-old Noah Karran from the Derry area was driving a silver Saab on the Learmount Road when the collision occurred. “We are investigating the circumstances of the crash and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage that could assist with our enquiries.

“Please call on 101, quoting reference 275 12/09/24, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

