‘Need to ensure good Skeoge infrastructure’

Sinn Féin Education spokesperson Foyle MLA Karen Mullan has held a meeting with several bodies to examine community infrastructure in the growing Skeoge area.

Ms. Mullan met with Education Authority, CCMS, Department for Communities, Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta, APEX, representatives from the community sector and Sinn Féin Councillors in Shantallow this week.

Hundreds of new homes have been developed along the Skeoge Link Road over recent years, with hundreds more social homes planned for the area over the next few years.

Speaking about the need for community infrastructure and services for the new residents, the Foyle MLA said: “We are delighted with the new housing developments in Skeoge which are continuing to be constructed, so we have been working alongside the various stakeholders to progress the community, social, education, youth and sporting infrastructure required.

“This was one of a series of meetings I have organised alongside our local councillors in the area to ensure that the area is not left long term without community services.

“Land in the area has been zoned for education and we are working with the Education Authority to ascertain their intentions and ensure that all partners work together and plan together.”

Ms Mullan praised the engagement of all those present at the meetings.

She said: “I am very pleased that all stakeholders are on board and are willing to look at shared facilities that best meet the needs of the residents in the Skeoge Community.

“The Community Sector in the area are working very hard to move this project along and ensure that the residents’ voices are heard on what facilities are needed.

“Over the coming months they will carry out an engagement process, which I would encourage all residents to play a full part in.

“This group will meet on a regular basis to progress the plans for the area,” Ms. Mullan added.