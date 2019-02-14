Nerve Centre kicks starts the Youth 19 Music Festival

The programme of events and headline acts that are participating in the Young Blood – Future Sounds Music Festival taking place this week in Derry and Strabane.

The festival is part of the Youth 19 celebrations coordinated by Derry City and Strabane District Council, with the support of partners from across the District, will showcase up and coming talent and well established artists in venues across Derry and Strabane. It will take place in Derry on the February 15 and 16 and in Strabane on February 22 and 23.

Just back from her UK Arena tour with Snow Patrol, ROE will be among the headline acts announced for the festival and will be joined by, Cherym, Foreign Owl, Susie Blue. Vokxen, Porphry, Reevah, Jasper James and Jordan O’Keefe, all of whom will be performing at a variety of venues across Derry including the North West Regional College, the Ulster University Magee campus’s recital room, the Grand Central Bar; St Columb’s Hall and Sandinos.

While the majority of the events are free, tickets for the Nerve Centre and St Columb’s Hall gigs are £5, which includes entry to the gig, a soft drink and Youth 19 merchandise. Both gigs are open to young people of all ages. Tickets and information is at www.youth19.com.