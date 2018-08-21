Nerve Centre project awarded £900,000

The Nerve Centre has been awarded £900,000 from the National Lottery for an exciting new project to connect young people with museums and their collections using a range of digital technologies and creative media.

The Reimagine, Remake, Replay project will enable young people to enhance museum collections by making and curating their own exhibitions, taking over museum and gallery spaces and re-interpreting existing exhibits.

Four thousand young people aged 16-25 from across Northern Ireland will be involved in the new four-year project. Seven museums and galleries will open up their collections of fine and applied arts, furniture, costume and textiles, maritime and industrial heritage and archaeology and archives for the young people to explore.

Funding for the project was awarded by the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) through its Kick the Dust programme.

Announcing the award, Head of HLF Northern Ireland, Paul Mullan, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, this ambitious project will give young people the skills they need to create imaginative, engaging content that gives new perspective and relevance to our heritage.”

David Lewis, Director of Digital Content and Communications at the Nerve Centre, said: “The Nerve Centre and our partners are delighted with this significant level of investment from the Heritage Lottery Fund. Reimagine, Remake, Replay is an ambitious, regional project that will create exciting opportunities for young people to engage with heritage in ways that are relevant to their lives and aspirations.”