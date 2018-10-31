Nerve Centre to host 80s youth takeover for charities

The Nerve Centre’s Youth Takeover initiative will host an all-day music and movie event in aid of local charities Foyle Search and Rescue and HURT this Friday, November 2.

‘Retrograde: Journey to the 80s’ promises a night jam packed with big hair, big tunes and the big screen and features a family friendly afternoon event and an over 18s film screening and disco in the evening.

The project is funded by Derry City and Strabane District Council to give young people experience of event management and promotion.

The classic ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ will be screened in the Nerve Centre Cinema from 3pm until 5.30pm, admission is £3 with complimentary popcorn and sweets.

Later in the day, 80s cult classics ‘The Lost Boys’ and ‘The Fly’ will be screened back to back alongside an exciting line-up of local DJs where admission is £6 and complimentary pizza is included.

The Headline act at the on-site bar will be Q Queen and Disco who will be wrapping it up with their signature sound and samples.

Fancy dress is optional and tickets are still available, book now at https://nervecentre.ticketsolve.com/shows/873595323.