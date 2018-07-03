New B&M store in Derry to be opened by local charity tomorrow

B&M’s second store in Derry will be opened tomorrow (Wednesday) by members of the charity set up in memory of local woman Lisa Orsi.

Representatives from the Live Life Lisa Orsi Foundation will take centre stage at the official unveilling of the store at Crescent Link Retail Park at 9am.

Lisa Orsi..

The former Toys R Us store at Crescent Link has undergone an internal and external refurbishment programme and has created 50 jobs.

Staff at the new store had been asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community. The Foundation was set up in 2016 to celebrate the memory of Lisa, who collapsed and died at the age of 22 after falling ill on a trek in Indonesia in March 2015.

The charity aims to help young people feel included through sport and also inspire them to be the best they can be – just as Lisa lived her life.

In addition to opening the new store, the representatives also received £250 worth of B&M vouchers as a thank you for taking part.

Store manager, Emmet McNally, said: “The team from Live Life Lisa Orsi Foundation really stood out for us as they go the extra mile for the local community, we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work they do.”

He added: “The new team have been working really hard to get the store ready for opening day, we can’t wait to get the doors open on Wednesday and show customers their brand new B&M.”

Danielle McCluskey, Asset & Property Manager, Lotus Property, said: “We are thrilled to welcome B&M Bargains to Crescent Link Retail Park.”