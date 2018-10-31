New Bargain Buys store opens at Richmond Centre in Derry

A new Bargain Buys store has opened at the former Poundworld premises in Derry’s Richmond Centre.

The new store was officially opened in a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by representatives from the local charity Foyle Search and Rescue, Julie Moran and Margaret Colhoun, at the weekend.

Derry is the 25th Poundworld store to have been taken over by Bargain Buys, and the workforceat the new Derry store includes some of the staff who worked at the recently closed Poundworld store.

The new store features a range of homeware products, as well as toiletries and top branded confectionery & drinks.

The newly-designed store has been modelled to enhance the shopping experience for all our Derry

customers. It also makes it even easier to find all the bargains and savings we offer every day on branded

household and food products.

Bargain Buys Executive Chairman, Nadir Lalani, commented: “We are pleased to be opening a brand new store to the people of Derry with loads of fantastic branded products, all at bargain prices, and look forward to opening another 50 stores over the coming months, creating over 1,000 jobs.

“The team is working hard to deliver an outstanding shopping experience, great service, and an enjoyable

shopping environment for all our new customers.”