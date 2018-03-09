New benches and dog bins slated for Brooke Park

Extra benches in one of Derry’s best-loved public parks will allow citizens take the weight off their feet and enjoy excellent views of the city as the weather and light improve over the coming months.

New dog waste bins, meanwhile, are also due to be put in place in Derry’s historic Brooke Park.

Sinn Féin Councillor Michael Cooper said: “Since the major regeneration of Brooke Park took place we have seen the footfall of people going through and using the park has vastly increased.

“With that additional footfall there is pressures faced on the infrastructure of the park.

“A number of people who use the park has asked me to lobby for more benches to be installed in the park.

“With the park being very hilly it’s important for users are able to take a quick rest or just take in the fantastic views.

“It was also brought to my attention the need for more dog fouling waste bins.

“I am pleased that the Council has taken on board my concerns and will try and get both additional bins and benches as soon as possible.”