New bilingual Bogside street signs welcomed

Sinn Féin Irish Language spokesperson Councillor Kevin Campbell has welcomed the erection of bilingual street signs in the Bogside over the past week.

Speaking alongside fellow Sinn Fein Councillor Sharon Duddy while in the Bogside, Colr. Campbell said: “The erection of dual language street signs in this locality is something that should be embraced and supported by all those who value and seek to promote the Irish language.

“The inclusion of Irish language street names in the Bogside will add to the cultural richness and history of the area and provides an educational reference point for the local community and visitors.

“I want to pay tribute to the local Martin McGuinness Cumann and the people of Bogside who campaigned to have the Irish language on a number of signs on key streets in the area.

“I would encourage anyone else who wishes to have bilingual signage erected in their area to contact Derry City and Strabane District Council and begin the process,” Councillor Campbell added.