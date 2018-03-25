New bins installed outside Derry schools

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell has welcomed the installation of three new waste bins outside schools along Bligh’s Lane.

Colr. Campbell said he had been approached about litter by teaching staff from St. John’s Primary School in December past, while doing an environmental project for Triax with the children.

The staff at the school had complained to him that there were no litter bins outside the school and as a result rubbish was being discarded on the street which was then blowing into the school grounds.

Colr. Campbell commented: “Back at the start of February I contacted the head of Environmental Services in the council and arranged an on-site meeting where I and an officer from the cleansing department, did a walk around the area. We discovered there were no litter bins either outside St. John’s Primary School or St. Cecilia’s College.

“Many schoolchildren would use the shopping centre across the street to buy lunch and on returning to school there was nowhere to discard their lunch packaging.

“It was agreed by council that a number of new litter bins would be placed outside each school to see if it can ease the litter problem in the area.

“I am very pleased that these bins have now been installed. They will go some way in helping reduce rubbish in the Bligh’s Lane area and also serve as a reminder to the hundreds of people using this street on a daily basis the importance of disposing of their rubbish.”