A brand new documentary featuring legendary Derry singer, songwriter and composer Phil Coulter, will air on Christmas night on TG4.

‘Phil Coulter - Mo Shaol’, contains rarely seen archive material and helps chart the life and career of one of our most prolific performers.

“People ask me, ‘what are you?’ I’m a Derry man. I’m very proud of that fact,” asserts Mr. Coulter during the film.

The biography goes out on the Irish language broadcaster at 9.30 p.m.