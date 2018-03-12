New Brandywell play park now open to the public

The new Brandywell Play Area has opened to the public for the first time.

The new development is one of several play facilities planned for the District.

Some of the attractions at the new play park in the Brandywell.

A formal celebration of the opening will take place this summer as part of the wider Brandywell Regeneration Scheme.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Maolíosa McHugh, today welcomed the completion of the play area, which is the second to be successfully delivered under the Invest in Play Programme.

The Ballyarnett Play Area opened in November 2017, and work continues on the Ballymagroarty and Kilfennan parks, which are due to be opened in early summer 2018.

The Mayor said: “I’m delighted to see the park completed and I know residents in the area will be thrilled to have this vibrant shared space for youngsters to enjoy. Council is very much committed to delivering first class play provision, especially for children in urban areas, and the £3.5m Invest in Play Programme will make such a difference for local communities.”

A spokesperson from The Executive Office said: “The opening of the Brandywell Playpark project is a significant milestone in the delivery of this excellent initiative.”

Charles Lamberton, Strategy Manager from TRIAX, said the park would be a great addition to the facilities for young people in the local area. “The development of the Playpark in the Brandywell sees the completion of the Triax Play Plan which has seen the regeneration of Abercorn Road, Bull Park, Bishop Field and Brandywell as area play parks and smaller local parks in the Fountain, Ballymagowan, Oakland and the Urban Park at Inveroe Gardens.”

The park, which is part of the wider Brandywell Regeneration Project, is jointly funded by the Executive Office through the Social Investment Fund under the NI Executive’s Delivering Social Change framework, and the Council through its Parks Development Programme.