New bus shelter for Killea ‘welcome news for residents’

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has welcomed the installation of a new bus shelter in the village of Killea.

Colr. Logue said: “This is welcome news for residents living in the Killea area. I have been lobbying for some time now to have this bus shelter introduced.

“The new bus shelter will make life more comfortable for those residents of the area who depend on public transport to get around. It will also be of special benefit to the youth of the area who have to stand out in the open in all-weathers waiting for school buses.”

She said: “I had received complaints from parents and grandparents of children from the area that in the bad weather they were going into school soaked to the skin even before they started the school day and that is not what we want in 2017.

“I would like to thank all those involved in the process to make this possible local residents and Derry City and Strabane District Council.”