New bus shelters in planning for busy Creggan routes

Two new bus shelters are set to be installed at Iniscarn Road and Eastway in Creggan.

A consultation, meanwhile, will take place in Creggan Heights over a proposed shelter on that route.

Sinn Féin Colr. Kevin Campbell, welcomed the development, stating: “The bus shelters are currently being constructed and it’s hoped that they may be installed before the Christmas break.

“This will be dependent on the time it takes for manufacturing and the workload of the installer. Consultation letters are also to be sent to residents living in close proximity to a proposed shelter at Creggan Heights. These new bus shelters will make life more comfortable for those residents of the area who depend on public transport to get around.”