New campaign to help combat obesity in 2018

A campaign aimed at helping local people combat obesity is to be launched in the New Year, the Western Trust has revealed.

The Trust’s Health Improvement, Equality and Involvement Department, together with the Public Health Agency, are currently preparing to launch the new ‘Choose to Live Better Obesity Prevention Campaign 2018’.

The campaign will run from Monday, January 8 to Sunday, January 14, 2018 and aims to raise awareness of the increasing dangers of obesity while promoting ways to lead a healthier lifestyle.

Local health officials said obesity continues to be one of the most important public health challenges, with 63% of people overweight or obese in Northern Ireland, according to the latest Health Survey for Northern Ireland 2016/2017.

They said it was now “vital” that awareness raising continues in an effort to challenge attitudes and behaviours.

Dr. Maura O’Neill, Head of Health Improvement Equality and Involvement for the Western Trust, said: “By promoting awareness of the campaign message that an extra 100 calories a day can lead to 10lbs of weight gain each year, we hope to give people the tools and encouragement to make healthier choices to help prevent against obesity.”

To get resources to support the campaign in your community or workplace, contact the Health Improvement, Equality and Involvement Department on 028 71865127 or email: health.improvement@westerntrust.hscni.net.