New candidate to fight for Foylside seat

The political party machines have already begun limbering up for next year’s local council elections in May with Sinn Féin having selected its candidates to contest the Foyleside District Electoral Area (DEA) this week.

Alongside serving councillors, Mickey Cooper, and Eric McGinley, 25-years-old Rosemount woman, Hayleigh Fleming, has been confirmed on the Sinn Féin ticket in the DEA, which takes in the allymagroarty, Foyle Springs, Madam’s Bank, Northland, and Springtown wards.

The 25-years-old Rosemount resident is currently the Neighbourhood Health Improvement Project (NHIP)development worker for the Outer North area, based in the Shantallow Community Centre.

A spokesperson for Sinn Féin said: “We can confirm that the selection convention did take place and that Hayleigh Fleming has been selected along with sitting Councilors Mickey Cooper and Eric McGinley to go forward for next year’s Council election. We will be carrying out similar processes across the city over the coming months to select a dynamic team to go forward.”

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ last night Ms. Fleming said “I am very honoured to have been selected by my fellow activists to go forward as a candidate for Derry City and Strabane District Council.

“Sinn Féin has given me the opportunity to work within my area to address issues and bring about positive change for the betterment of local people.

“ I am keen to develop and deliver new programmes in the Rosemount area and address key issues that will support and benefit my community.

“I have been working throughout the community and voluntary sector for a number of years now. As Deputy Head Girl of St. Mary’s and Project Leader of our Young Enterprise group, I became involved with Young enterprise which lead to volunteering and working with youth and community groups across the city.”