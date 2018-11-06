New community centre ‘vital for the Glen area’

Sinn Fein Colr. Mickey Cooper said he was delighted proposals for a new community centre for the Glen area will come before council today.

Colr. Cooper said the residents of the Glen and lower Rosemount areas of Derry have long suffered from a lack of community infrastructure.

He said plans for a centre and 100 new homes “received a setback a few months ago” but added: “As councillor for the area I am determined that the opportunity is not lost to develop new community facilities in the area.

“This is why we have been working with the Glen Development Initiative (GDI) and Derry City and Strabane District council officers in the past few months to revive plans for a new build community centre within the footprint of the Glenview area.

“Our vision for the new centre incorporates facilities for local families, our younger residents, leisure and training facilities for our local youth and ample space to host events for our older residents and wider community.

“On this basis I am delighted that proposals are due to come before council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee this week recommending that capital development funding is ring fenced for a new community facility.

“This will allow the GDI I to work with other statutory partners to secure further financial support which we hope will ultimately see the development of the new facility within the next three years.

“The GDI and I have also met with council officials to begin the process of mapping out a potential new site for the proposed facility which means we will hopefully have some outline designs ready by early New Year.

“As work progresses, the GDI will also host community consultation events.

“Since Sinn Féin became the largest party on Derry and Strabane District Council in 2014, we have pushed the council to develop new build community facilities right across the city and district which have been hugely welcomed by local residents,” he concluded.