New computer suite and plaque unveiled in memory of Kathleen

A new computer suite has been officially opened at Destined’s premises in memory of long-term member, Kathleen McCrea.

The Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, Councillor Maolíosa McHugh joined those who knew Kathleen and representatives from Destined as he officiated at the official opening of the suite and the unveiling of the plaque on Wednesday.

The late Kathleen McCrea

A popular local woman, Kathleen McCrea died on St. Stephen’s Day, 2016 at the age of 52.

Kathleen was a very popular member of the Destined charity. She joined the group, which address the needs of people with learning disabilities, in its early days and was a regular attendee at a range of events held by the charitable organisation.

Kathleen was a former boarder at Foyle View and then moved to Ardavan House, a semi-independent living facility in Derry, when it first opened.

She was well known around town and worked in Austin’s café for over 20 years.

Kathleen was also renowned for her talent at crocheting and needlework, and had helped to fundraise for the Foyle Hospice.

Her popularity was highlighted by the huge attendance at her funeral in St. Columb’s Cathedral at Christmas time over a year ago.

Destined remembered Kathleen at the event in its premises in the Foyle Valley Railway Museum.

Destined members also gathered at the Guildhall on Wednesday for the launch of a learning disability awareness video for the PSNI.

The DVD, titled ‘So..What is a Learning Disability’, was presented to Constable Catherine Milliken, who received on behalf of the PSNI.

Derry City & Strabane District Council Alderman Drew Thompson, who is Chairperson of the Foyle Policing & Community Safety Partnership was also in attendance at the launch of the DVD, along with other members of the Policing and Community Safety Partnership, the PSNI and Destined.