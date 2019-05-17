New crossing call for Springtown Road

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack has called on the Department for Infrastructure to increase road safety at the top of Springtown Road by installing a pedestrian crossing.

Colr. Cusack has also called for officials to review current traffic management installations.

She said: “The issue of speeding and reckless driving along the upper end of Springtown Road has been an ongoing issue in the area, but with the recent increase in housing developments in the locality. This is causing increased anxiety among old and new residents.

“While canvassing the community prior to the local elections, the primary concern of those living in The Hawthorns, Springtown Court and the recently completed Derrymore, was the danger presented by the lack of a pedestrian crossing for children to safely access play facilities in neighbouring parks as well as what they considered to be ineffective traffic calming measures.”

Colr. Cusack said she has contacted senior officers in Transport NI asking that the Department investigate this issue “with a view to finding and applying the best solutions to combat these hazards and improve the safety of the young families living in the area.”

“Meanwhile, I would ask all road users, not only in this neighbourhood but throughout, to consider their speeds at all times or risk causing a tragedy,” she said.