New Cumann in memory of Dale Moore to be launched in Derry

Sinn Feìn in the Greater Shantallow are to launch a new Cumann dedicated to the late Volunteer Dale Moore.

The move follows the launch in April of the Constance Markievicz Cumann in Culmore.

The official launch of the Vol. Dale Moore Cumann which will take place on September 8 in the Cosh Restaurant, Buncrana Road, at 7.30 pm. Chairperson Martin Connolly said: “It’s an honour and privilege to be part of the ever growing Sinn Féin organisation in the Greater Shantallow area.

“Less than six months ago we launched the Constance Markievicz Cumann in the Culmore end of our electoral district and now due to the continued growth of Sinn Féin in the Greater Shantallow area we look forward to the launch of the Vol. Dale Moore Cumann dedicated to our late comrade and friend who died on December 11, 2016 at the young age of 52.

“Dale was a republican activist for practically all of his adult life, he knew from experience, the demands of political struggle.

“Although the recipient of a lung transplant nine years before his death, Dale played a full and active part in promoting the republican message up to the day he was admitted to hospital for the final time.”

Mr Connolly added: “Dale never shied away from any task asked of him no matter how difficult despite his personal health problems. He was a dedicated professional in his work in the Press office, always available when required to get a press release out or assist elected representatives in preparation for an interview or debate.

“Dale could have been forgiven for seeking to take a step back following his transplant but if the thought ever crossed his mind he obviously dismissed it. Whatever needed doing Dale was ready and willing.”

Mr Connolly described the late Dale Moore as a “committed Volunteer”, who when required to build peace, “was there showing the same commitment and dedication”.

Speaking about Mr Moore, he said: “He knew, appreciated and articulated what our struggle was about, to achieve a United Ireland and aware that how that would be achieved would change depending on the political conditions. It is this same attitude of service and commitment that we endeavour to bring to the people of Derry.”

Mr Connolly said that anyone wishing to join can come along to the Cosh on September 8 at 7.30pm or contact the Racecourse Road constituency office.