New Derry broadband firm creates 12 jobs

A new wireless broadband provider is creating 12 jobs in Derry, it has been confirmed.

Beacon Broadband are creating the new positions aimed at helping the company increase its export sales and position itself for future growth in the Republic of Ireland market.

Beacon Broadband delivers high speed wireless broadband to homes and businesses.

Des Gartland, Invest Northern Ireland’s North West Regional Manager welcomed the expansion during a visit to the company’s premises: “Beacon Broadband was established in 2016 to exploit a gap in the wireless broadband market created as a result of the increased popularity in media streaming.

“These new jobs are great news for the local area and our support is ensuring the company has the resources in place to win new business in its target markets.

“Helping small businesses and entrepreneurs to compete and grow in export markets is a priority for Invest NI. We are confident that this is only the beginning for Beacon Broadband and we look forward to building on our relationship with the company in the coming years.”

Invest Northern Ireland has offered the company £48,000 towards the creation of the new jobs.

Roles to be created include installers, sales support staff, an office manager and a technical engineer. Managing Director of Beacon Broadband, Brian McCourt said: “Our company ethos is built on providing strong customer service backed by the provision of guaranteed service speeds and uptime.

“Using the latest technology, we offer speeds that rival fibre broadband in areas that have little or no broadband access. This is making us a very attractive proposition to many consumers across both Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland.

“Invest NI assistance is helping us grow our business by recruiting additional employees to help increase our sales in export markets. We are delighted with the support we have received which will help us to secure new sales, particularly in the ROI market.”