New Derry Councillor Conchur McCauley to attend first meeting

New Derry Councillor Conchur McCauley will today attend his first official Council meeting representing the Ballyarnett ward.

Colr. McCauley was selected to replace Sinn Fein Councillor Tony Hassan following his announcement that he was retiring from the Council last week after 21 years continuos service.

Speaking prior to taking his place among the councillors representing Derry & Strabane, Conchur McCauley said: “It is an honour for me to be selected to replace Tony Hassan as a Sinn Féin councillor on Derry City and Strabane District Council.

“I am in no doubt about the challenge ahead and I intend to build on the solid foundations that have been laid by Tony in his 21 years representing the people of Shantallow on council.”

Colr. McCauley said he wants to continue to fight for better infrastructure and services locally.

“This is an exciting time to be a Sinn Féin representative of the people and I will do my best to be a voice for all of the people of the Greater Shantallow area regardless of political allegiance,” he said. “Working as part of a great Sinn Féin team I will continue to fight for better infrastructure, improved services for young and old and will do my best to support those requiring assistance in dealing with statutory agencies.

“Equality, respect and integrity as outlined by our great leader Martin McGuinness will be my guiding light in all my dealings with constituents whatever their background.”